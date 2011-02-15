TNDV Television to outfit new HD truck with Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras

TNDV Television in Nashville, TN, a provider of HD/SD video systems and services for remote video production, will outfit its newest HD truck with 10 Hitachi Z-HD5000 multiformat (720p/1080i) HD cameras and Hitachi CU-HD1000 fiber-based CCUs.

The company’s newest HD truck, currently under construction, will serve large remote productions, such as concerts and awards shows, which typically require seven to nine multiformat broadcast cameras.

The new camera order will expand TNDV’s existing Hitachi camera lineup, which already includes many Z-HD5000 HD cameras and Z4000W SD handheld studio/field production cameras.

The Z-HD5000s include Canon 20x HD lenses, and the Z4000W’s include Fujinon 20x lenses as standard equipment. However, wide-angle and long-box HD/SD lenses are optionally available for productions.