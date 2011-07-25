TNDV selects Soundcraft Vi4 digital console for new OB truck

The Soundcraft Vi4 digital console has been chosen as the centerpiece of the audio system for the newly commissioned Aspiration mobile production vehicle, commissioned by Tennessee Digital Video (TNDV). Aspiration is the second vehicle in TNDV’s growing fleet and the first mobile production truck in the southeastern United States to support live, multi-camera 3-D productions.

The new 40ft expanding-side mobile production truck delivers premium SD/HD/3-D remote video production services for broadcast TV, worship events, corporate video projects, concerts, ceremonies and other live events, for TVDV clients like SPEED, BET, GAC, and other major broadcast and cable networks. It’s fitted with a sophisticated production workflow featuring up to 12 cameras, a large routing system, a feature-rich production switcher and a comprehensive 5.1 surround audio suite, centered on the Soundcraft Vi4 console, purchased through Brantley Sound in Nashville.

Nic Dugger, president of TNDV and three-time Emmy Award winner, understands broadcast technology to a depth that few in the industry can match. His depth of experience informed the choice of the Soundcraft Vi4 console for Aspiration.

“We knew we wanted 64 to 72 inputs, and we needed a console that has a MADI interface, since our onboard MADI router controls not only what gets recorded to multi-track to both of our multi-track recording devices, but also how those inputs are grouped,” Dugger explained. “Plus, because we do many outdoor concert events that require fast switching between artists, we needed powerful automation so the engineer can recall presets with the push of a button.”

The Vi4 gave Dugger all this functionality and excellent sound as well. “I have to keep coming back to the fact that Soundcraft got all of that into a very small footprint, which is crucial for a mobile production vehicle — every extra inch brings an extra fine from the Department of Transportation,” he joked. “But seriously, the Vi4 gives Aspiration the audio capability we need for an HD, 3D mobile production truck. It will take us well into the future.”