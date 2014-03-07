TNDV Lands New Facility

NASHVILLE —TNDV said it has secured a new facility in northeast Nashville that will double as a place of business and creativity. The secure, climate-controlled facility gives owner Nic Dugger and his growing team a space to maintain and upgrade trucks, host clients, plan upcoming projects and accommodate post-production work.



Dugger and his team re-designed the former armored truck warehouse from scratch, from concrete pours and office partitions to lighting, wiring and security systems. The 10,000-square-foot space provides room to securely park and work on TNDV’s trucks, and includes a networked infrastructure with AV technology to share data, audio and video across offices and conference rooms. The main boardroom is equipped with the latest HD playback and recording technology to evaluate and review projects with staff and clients, while UHDTV displays and fiber optic tie lines to the trucks enable real-time review of media still residing on video servers and ProTools.



Dugger said that the move was firmly rooted in square footage, with a need to better accommodate activity and growth. And while it is not a post-production facility, TNDV frequently works with graphics, PowerPoint files and large video and audio files post-shoot. The large amount of space allows staff to do post work in a separate part of the facility, away from the daily business operations. The design includes single-mode fiber tie lines throughout, with between four and eight Cat6 cables going to each office.



The new TNDV facility is located at 515 Brick Church Park Drive, Nashville, TN 37207.