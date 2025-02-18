TNDV Brings 4K Production Truck to National Religious Broadcasters Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The mobile production company provider TNDV has announced that it will showcase its state-of-the-art 4K production truck, Aspiration, at the upcoming National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) 2025 International Christian Media Convention. During the event, which is being held at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas from February 24-27, Aspiration will be the only production truck featured on-site at the event, the company reported.

Aspiration first rolled into service in 2011 and has become one of the most favored 40-foot production trucks in the country. With its recent 12G 4K video and audio updates, TNDV reported that Aspiration delivers high quality broadcast and production solutions for producers of Christian entertainment and worship events who must work within tight budgets.

“Our presence at the NRB convention allows us to demonstrate the unique capabilities of Aspiration in both 4K broadcast mode and as a multi-cam production hub capable of integrating with digital cinema cameras,” said Rob Devlin, president TNDV. “This flexibility empowers content creators to achieve high-quality productions while keeping costs down.”

The NRB Convention is the largest gathering dedicated to Christian media professionals. TNDV reported that it’s ability to translate the in-house AV experience to broadcast and streaming audiences has made it an important production partner for religious broadcasters and for such events as the Chick-fil-A Leadercast, Global Leadership Summit, and World Outreach Church Easter celebrations.

The company also noted that it recently celebrated 15 years of bringing exceptional production values to Passion Conferences, held this year at State Farm Arena in Atlanta over two weekends in January.

The company said it offers a comprehensive fleet of TV production trucks for varying industry needs, with units that support UHD and 4K and that provide crystal-clear multi-track audio. Building on this momentum, Live Media Group launched GameTime Productions in 2024, which offers clients a dedicated team of professionals for fully produced live events.

“As demand for high-quality religious content grows, our mission is to provide creators with the tools they need to compete with the highest industry standards. Our presence at the NRB Convention is another step in that direction,” added Devlin.