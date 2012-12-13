TMD debuts Mediaflex CI module

TMD has added new functionality to its Mediaflex platform with the introductin of the Mediaflex CI module. The new module is designed to create a powerful business process management solution for organizations that create, produce, manage, archive and publish content.

Media CI, which stands for content intelligence, delivers intelligent process automation and business analytics, together with workflow development tools. This adds the capability to understand and monetize the underlying content flows in an organization to efficiently manage the entire media lifecycle in a way that is both readily understood and readily appreciated by all media businesses.

The key is in the ability to design workflows that are defined by business requirements and that automate the processes as far as possible. That means implementing within them automated decision making drived by business rules developed by the organization, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual decision-making. The decision making uses metadata harvesting and search management driven by the content files themselves, and it enables dynamic business process management by launching other processes based on the outcome of the decisions.

Mediaflex CI incorporates an enhanced GUI that enables drag and drop business process creation without the need for specialist developers or scripting. It also provies a comprehensive audit trail to generate the business reporting and analytics demanded by the organization.