TiVo Creates iPad Remote Control App

ALVISO, CALIF.: Personal video recording concern TiVo said today it intends to offer a free iPad remote control app. The TiVo Premiere App enables browsing and searching for TV shows without disrupting whatever’s playing on TV. It is said to work “in tandem” with what’s being watched, and thus renders so-enabled iPads as remote control devices.



TiVo says the app provides “gesture-based control,” though it requires a “simple tap or a swipe” to rewind or fast-forward. It enables remote scheduling and has a social networking element connecting it to Facebook and Twitter as well.



The app is compatible with TiVo Premiere or TiVo Premiere XL box and an existing account with TiVo. The TiVo Premiere App will be available for free in the “coming weeks,” TiVo said.