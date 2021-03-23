TiVo, BDEX Partner to Give Advertisers Expanded Reach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Consumer data exchange company BDEX has teamed up with TiVo for a collaboration that will provide BDEX’s data solutions to more advertisers, enabling TiVo to expand its reach and give advertisers access to nationwide audiences, per the announcement.

With the partnership, TiVo will use BDEX’s new Omnisource IQ machine learning technology. This enables TiVo to use its TV data to create an accurate, scalable model of its advertisers’ ideal target audiences, the companies say. Advertisers can then activate these audiences via the platform of their choice, including LiveRamp, The Trade Desk, Neustar, Lotame and Eyeota; additional platforms are expected to be available in early second quarter of 2021.

“Utilizing BDEX’s data infrastructure and machine learning capabilities will enable TiVo to offer advertisers the ability to scale their audiences nationwide with unprecedented accuracy,” said BDEX CEO and co-founder David Finkelstein.

“As streaming accelerates and viewership shifts across devices, it’s key for advertisers to reach their target audiences when and where they consume content,” said Walt Horstman, senior vice president of monetization, TiVo. “We are excited to partner with BDEX to offer our advertisers the ability to identify and reach TV audiences at scale in a brand-safe environment, on their preferred devices, while respecting consumer privacy.”