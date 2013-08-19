Tim Carroll and Pat Waddell Join IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society announced that Tim Carroll, founder and president of Linear Acoustic and chief technology officer of The Telos Alliance, and Patrick Waddell, manager of Standards and Regulatory at Harmonic, have joined the Society’s Distinguished Lecturer Program. As Distinguished Lecturers, Carroll and Waddell will share their knowledge on modern technologies, research results, and practical applications surrounding audio and video in the broadcast industry with IEEE BTS members.



Carroll’s lectures will discuss audio loudness considerations for mobile digital television as well as tips for delivering quality sound to the home television. Waddell’s presentations will explore several relevant broadcast industry issues, including video and audio compression.As the founder and president of Linear Acoustic, Emmy Award-winner Carroll has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions for managing multichannel surround sound audio and loudness issues in digital broadcast. He is also active in The Telos Alliance, a global industry consortium dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing of IP audio, telephony, and high-performance audio processing equipment for broadcasters. He is actively involved in the creation of digital broadcast standards and practices as a member of the IEEE, AES, SBE, SMPTE, and BKSTS and is an active participant in the work of the ATSC and EBU.



Waddell, with more than 35 years of experience working in the broadcasting industry, is a SMPTE Fellow and currently the chair of the ATSC's TSG/S6, the specialist group on video/audio coding, which includes loudness. He was the founding chair of SMPTE 32NF, the technology committee on network/facilities infrastructure. Waddell represents Harmonic at a number of industry standards bodies, including the ATSC, DVB, SCTE, and SMPTE. Waddell was also the 2010 recipient of the ATSC’s Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award and he has shared in four Technical Emmy Awards.