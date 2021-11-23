TikTok TV Launches on Google TV, LG and Samsung TVs

CULVER CITY, Calif.—TikTok TV has announced that it has expanded its presence in the U.S. and Canada with the launch of the TikTok TV app on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, LG Smart TVs, and Samsung Smart TVs.

Earlier this month, TikTok TV launched in the US and Canada with Amazon Fire TV as its first partner.

The move to the big screen is part of the company’s efforts to position itself as an entertainment destination and to capitalize on the growing audience for YouTube-like videos on connected TVs.

The company noted that “the TikTok TV app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the big screen. This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. To get started, people can login to the TikTok TV app with their existing account. There is also a 'Discover' page, which lets you find more of your favorite content, creators, and categories on TikTok.”