Tiffen Unveils ND Filter Kit For DJI Avata Drone

HAPPAUGE, N.J.—Tiffen has introduced a professional light control filter kit made specifically to be used with the DJI Avata drone.

The lightweight filters are designed to help manage camera aperture to achieve the best-possible exposure without color shift, the company said.

The kit offers users a choice of three neutral density filters—each of which reduces light passing through the lens to capture more pleasing images, it said.

The Tiffen Avata Kit includes neutral density filters in ND8, ND16 and ND32. The ND8 yields 3-stop reduction; the ND16 offers a 4-stop reduction; and the ND 32 reduces light by 5 stops, it said.

The filters are made from optical glass with waterproof and scratch-proof multi-coating, which reduces reflections while maintaining clarity and color fidelity. Tiffen uses lightweight, durable aluminum to construct the filter rings, which snap on and off the drone lens in seconds, it said.

The filters come in a view-through protective carrying case. The kit has a suggested retail price of $69.99 and is covered by a 10-year warranty.