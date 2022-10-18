Tiffen Unveils ND Filter Kit For DJI Avata Drone
The kit offers three neutral-density filters to ensure pleasing images from the drone’s camera
HAPPAUGE, N.J.—Tiffen has introduced a professional light control filter kit made specifically to be used with the DJI Avata drone.
The lightweight filters are designed to help manage camera aperture to achieve the best-possible exposure without color shift, the company said.
The kit offers users a choice of three neutral density filters—each of which reduces light passing through the lens to capture more pleasing images, it said.
The Tiffen Avata Kit includes neutral density filters in ND8, ND16 and ND32. The ND8 yields 3-stop reduction; the ND16 offers a 4-stop reduction; and the ND 32 reduces light by 5 stops, it said.
The filters are made from optical glass with waterproof and scratch-proof multi-coating, which reduces reflections while maintaining clarity and color fidelity. Tiffen uses lightweight, durable aluminum to construct the filter rings, which snap on and off the drone lens in seconds, it said.
The filters come in a view-through protective carrying case. The kit has a suggested retail price of $69.99 and is covered by a 10-year warranty.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.