Tiffen presents new Davis & Sanford Magnum XG13 tripod and FX13 head

Tiffin, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, has unveiled its redesigned Davis & Sanford Magnum XG13 Tripod and FX13 Head.

The Magnum XG13 Tripod supports professional DSLR and video shoots. The new design is manufactured with high-quality aluminum alloy and is precisely machined to offer the quality and strength demanded by photographers and videographers.

The Davis & Sanford tripod’s switchable counterbalance helps keep the camera stable on the platform while the photographer/videographer’s hands are not controlling the camera with the option to turn off counterbalance to enhance certain shooting styles.

Shipped with the Magnum XG13, the FX13 Head is manufactured with the new Davis & Sanford advanced, built-in fluid system. The fluid system is ideal for DSLR shoots in video mode as well as shooting stills of fast-moving subjects like birds. The FX13 Head also incorporates a switchable counterbalance system to prevent camera dumping and a long and short quick-release plate for video and still photography variable balance control.

Made of high-quality, low-weight aluminum alloy, the FX13 can carry a capacity of up to 13 lbs. The head has three spirit levels to ensure perfect leveling and an ergonomically designed single pan-and-tilt handle for maximum comfort. The three-way head has 360-degree pan, 90-degree down, and 60-degree upward tilt plus landscape and portrait tilt mode.

The Magnum XG13 Tripod aluminum alloy legs have also been redesigned to offer better ergonomics of the leg-angle release mechanism, and improved quick action leg locks. The leg ranges from a maximum working height of 72” to as low as 8”.

The Magnum XG13 provides speedy setup coupled with added security with quick action, lever-type leg locks, a low-angle adapter and leg warmers. The tripod is ideal for use with DSLR cameras, medium-format camcorders or scope use.