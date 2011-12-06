Tiffen offers Dfx version 3.0.5 plug-in

The Tiffen Company has announced its Tiffen Dfx v3 digital filter suite is now compatible with Avid 64-bit systems, including Media Composer, and Symphony v6.0 as well as NewsCutter v10.0.

In addition to 64-bit, the updated Dfx v3 plug-in offers enhanced filter control and adds support for 16 Sony camera models. The Tiffen Dfx v3.0.5 update is free to existing Dfx v3.0 users and can be downloaded from the Tiffen website.

Among the new features and capabilities are: