Tiffen offers Dfx version 3.0.5 plug-in
The Tiffen Company has announced its Tiffen Dfx v3 digital filter suite is now compatible with Avid 64-bit systems, including Media Composer, and Symphony v6.0 as well as NewsCutter v10.0.
In addition to 64-bit, the updated Dfx v3 plug-in offers enhanced filter control and adds support for 16 Sony camera models. The Tiffen Dfx v3.0.5 update is free to existing Dfx v3.0 users and can be downloaded from the Tiffen website.
Among the new features and capabilities are:
- Support for Avid 64-bit editing systems: Media Composer v6, Symphony v6, and NewsCutter v10;
- Support for 16 Sony cameras: Sony DSLR-A550, Sony DSLR-A580, Sony DSLR-A700, Sony DSLR-A850, Sony DSLR-A900, Sony NEX-3, Sony NEX-5, Sony NEX-5N, Sony NEX-C3, Sony SLT-A33, Sony SLT-A35, Sony SLT-A55V, Sony SLT-A65V, Sony SLT-A77V, Sony XCD-SX910CR, STV680 VGA;
- Dfx Paint Mask tool with new blur controls providing more control over blending and transitioning in effects and filters;
- Adjustable brush slider covers large areas; brush coverage can scale up to 50 percent of the screen.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox