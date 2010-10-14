Tickets Available for HPA Awards

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced that tickets are now available for the 2010 HPA Awards. The HPA Awards recognize the achievements of those individuals working with ingenuity and creativity behind the scenes creating motion pictures, commercials and television.



The awards ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 11, 2010 at 7:30 p.m., in Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Winners will be selected for 11 categories of post-production work, including color grading, editing and sound for feature films, TV and commercials; and compositing for films and commercials. Nominees were announced Sept. 22.



Winners of the Judges Award and Engineering Excellence were revealed. Judges Awards went to FotoKem, Gradient Effects, Light Iron Digital and Reliance MediaWorks. HPA Engineering Excellence Awards went to ARRI’s ALEXA, Cine-tal’s Davio Processor and Digital Vision’s Open EXR workflow. Ted Gagliano, president of 20th Century Fox Feature Post Production, will be awarded the HPA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.



Ticket and event information is available at www.hpaawards.net.