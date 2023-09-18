Amazon: Thursday Night Football Opener Sets NFL Streaming Record

NEW YORK—Amazon’s Prime Video is reporting that Prime Video’s 2023 Thursday Night Football opener between the Vikings and Eagles set an all-time record as the most-streamed NFL game in history.

According to Nielsen’s custom Integrated Live Streaming Report, Prime Video averaged 16.6 million viewers (AMA) across all media platforms during the Vikings-Eagles showdown, as the defending NFC Champions notched their second win of the season.

Nielsen’s National TV Ratings (panel only) reported that the game was up +16% in total viewers over the comparable game in 2022 (15.1 million vs. 13.0 million), and ranks as the most-watched TNF game ever on Prime Video. Among the key demos, the game was up +15% year-over-year among P18-49 (7.6 million vs. 6.6 million), and up +17% among P18-34 (3.5 million vs. 3.0 million) from last season’s TNF Chargers-Chiefs season opener (9/15/22).

The median age of the TNF audience was 47, which is 7 years younger than the NFL average on linear networks through the first week of the season (54).

“We’re so excited to have kicked off our second season of exclusive TNF coverage by setting new all-time audience records. Building on last year’s success, our team worked tirelessly this offseason to raise the bar and enhance the viewing experience even further, so to see this kind of response and turnout from fans is very gratifying,” said Jay Marine, VP, Global Head of Sports, Amazon. “We are thrilled with the continued growth and performance of TNF, the ways in which we are innovating in the space, and the value our sports portfolio provides to Prime members.”

Amazon said that the most-streamed NFL game record is based on device AMA, inclusive of Prime Video, Twitch and NFL+.

Nielsen’s custom Integrated Live Streaming Report combines Amazon’s first party viewing signal aggregated from the millions of connected TV devices streaming TNF with Nielsen’s panel-based TV measurement. Nielsen then includes their out of home (OOH), local station (OTA), and computer/mobile measurement to provide a comprehensive, cross-platform view of the TNF audience. Nielsen's integration of first party viewing signal into its accredited panel measurement is currently undergoing review by the Media Rating Council and is presently not accredited.

Additional Nielsen National TV Ratings highlights include: