Thunderbolt-Enabled Matrox MXO2 Devices Now Available



MONTREAL, CANADA: Matrox announced the immediate availability of Thunderbolt-enabled Matrox MXO2 I/O devices as well as Thunderbolt adapters for existing customers. Developed by Intel with collaboration from Apple, Thunderbolt is a high-speed I/O technology running at 10 Gbps that brings together high-speed data transfer and high-definition display on a single cable. Thunderbolt is currently available on all new Macs. Matrox MXO2 devices provide broadcast-quality video and audio capture, monitoring, output, and H.264 encoding for use with leading editing and content creation applications.



Thunderbolt-enabled Matrox MXO2 devices are now available from authorized dealers worldwide starting from $549 (£411, €469), not including local taxes. Matrox Thunderbolt adapters for all MXO2 devices can be purchased as an add-on at $199 (£142, €170).



