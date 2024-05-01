Three Nexstar Stations to Become CW Affiliates

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced that its owned and operated television stations in Chicago, Illinois (DMA #3), Norfolk, Virginia (DMA #43), and Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA #125), will become affiliates of The CW Network on September 1, 2024.

On that date, WGN-TV in Chicago, WVBT-TV in Norfolk, and KLFY-TV in Lafayette will start carrying The CW programming

“The addition of these Nexstar-owned stations as affiliates—two of which are among the country’s Top 50 largest markets, highlighted by Chicago, at #3—will bring the number of Nexstar-owned CW stations to 42, covering more than 36% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network’s programming to these stations this fall, especially with NASCAR Xfinity series racing and the WWE’s NXT joining a very robust lineup of sports programming, including LIV Golf and ACC college football and basketball. Adding the CW’s programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”

The CW reaches 100% of US households, and delivers a variety of live sports and 14 hours per week of primetime entertainment programming; beginning in 2025, the network will carry 500 hours of sports programming. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers.