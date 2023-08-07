Three in Five Consumers Willing to Watch Ads to Save $4 to $5 in Sub Costs
But 41% of streamers will pay more to avoid annoying ads, according to a Hub survey
As more companies shift towards offering ad-supported streaming tiers, the presence of ads on streaming services remains a deeply polarizing subject.
A significant majority of consumers (59%) say they would be willing to watch ads if it saves them $4 to $5 a month in subscription fees while large numbers of streamers (41%) say they would pay an extra $4 to $5 a month to avoid ads, according to the June survey by Hub Entertainment Research.
The number is up slightly from the 57% willing to endure ads to save money in December of 2022 but is remarkably similar to the 58%/42% split two years ago in the June of 2021 survey.
That would indicate attitudes towards advertising on streaming haven’t undergone a notable shift since companies began making advertising a major part of their streaming strategies in the hope of staunching large streaming losses.
The survey also found that a significant number of consumers who had settled on subscribing to a tier with ads subsequently decided to go back to an ad free tier.
The June Hub survey found that more than one in four streaming subscribers had switched between ad-free and ad-supported tiers and that 60% of those who switched moved from an ad-supported tier to the ad free option.
In contrast, 46% of those who switched reported that they had downgraded from an ad-free tier to an ad-supported tier.
Among the switchers, 39% said they’d moved to an ad-free tier because there were too many ads and 36% said they’d moved to an ad-supported option to save money.
About one third of those surveyed (33%) said they hadn’t switched because they wanted to avoid ads. But more than one quarter (27%) said they would switch to an ad-supported option if they could save 30% to 50% of their subscription price.
The amount of ads was also a significant issue. The survey found that the tipping point for consumers considering whether a service offered a “reasonable” ad load was 11 ads per half hour and ad breaks that were longer than 90 seconds.
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.