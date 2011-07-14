Thomson Video Networks to show new IP video encoding for converged applications

Thomson Video Networks will introduce its new ViBE VS7000 video system at IBC in September. The system is an integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and over-the-top services delivery, traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery.

The ViBE VS7000 system combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

Thomson will also introduce the ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder. Incorporating a substantially more powerful evolution of Thomson’s Mustang compression engine, the ViBE EM4000’s performance delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth.

ViBE EM1000/EM2000 MPEG-2/4 SD real-time encoders support all interfaces in a single unit to deliver legacy MPEG-2 SD at a 20 percent lower bit rate with no quality loss, reducing disparity with HD channels.

The ViBE EM1000 and ViBE EM2000 now feature processing of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 compressed sources in addition to baseband signals, additional MPEG-1 Layer II audio encoders for multichannel units, forward error correction generation for primary distribution or IPTV applications, and new filters for processing pre-coded MPEG-2 sources on the ViBE EM2000.