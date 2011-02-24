Thomson Video Networks to show IP video solution

At the 2011 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will introduce the ViBE VS7000 video system, an integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and over-the-top (OTT) services delivery, traditional IPTV and IP/cable delivery. The ViBE VS7000 combines all major AV codecs, the latest adaptive-streaming formats and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

In addition, Thomson will show the Sapphire MPEG broadcast server, a channel-in-a-box solution with advanced capture, playout and regionalization capabilities, and which operates frame-accurately in the compressed domain.

Sapphire provides all the functions needed to ingest, process, brand and generate TV channels ready for air. New features include frame-accurate clip editing enhancements, advanced logo insertion features (support for H.264 and new scheduling capabilities) and BXF support. These new features improve the flexibility of the video server, particularly when used with external automation or traffic systems.

