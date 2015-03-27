Thomson Video Networks Release MediaFlexSuite

RENNES, FRANCE – Thomson Video Networks announced the launch of the MediaFlexSuite, which enables digital TV operators to process content from many sources for delivery on a variety of platforms, including satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV and OTT. It also allows TV operators to monitor, configure and change their channel lineup for broadcast and multi-screen services.

MediaFlexSuite is made up of server software and client applications for streamline management and supervision of services across on-premises and cloud-based resources. The technology offers operations for any broadcast and multi-screen platform by combining a single supervision tool with the resources allocation, load balancing and redundancy capabilities of the MediaFlexOS video operating system.

MediaFlexSuite is a key component in Behind Every Screen, Thomson Video Networks’ strategy for an all-encompassing video infrastructure that supports broadcast and OTT streaming of SD, HD and Ultra HD content on all screens.