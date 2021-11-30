Third Floor, Imaginarium Partner on Visualization and Motion Capture Services

ATLANTA—Motion capture and performance capture/virtual production studio The Imaginarium Studios and visualization studio The Third Floor have announced that they are working together to provide new visualization and motion capture services from Atlanta's international filmmaking hub Trilith Studios.

The collaboration builds on the fact that the two companies have worked together on a number of high profile projects, including the recent box office hit “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” directed by The Imaginarium Studio's Founder Andy Serkis.

"It's a huge honor to work alongside the performance capture team at The Imaginarium Studios," said Lauren Moore, chief of staff, The Third Floor, Inc. "Our companies have worked jointly through the years – harking back to projects such as `Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ to bring motion capture and visualization synergies that help clients advance their creativity and technical production. This alliance further enhances the long-standing visualization and virtual production services and team presence we have day to day at Trilith, which we recently also expanded with our new Trilith-based Atlanta Tech Hub."

Imaginarium Studio's CEO Matthew Brown added that "working in tandem with our friends at The Third Floor will create a seamless experience for our clients. Expanding our footprint to North America will serve to strengthen what we at The Imaginarium Studios offer, and open the door to even more opportunities for productions using our services worldwide. This announcement is a giant leap for The Imaginarium Studios, and for motion capture."