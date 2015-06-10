Thinklogical Adds KVM Features to TLX Series

MILFORD, CONN. – Signal extension and switching system manufacturer Thinklogical has announced that it will introduce KVM features to its new TLX series matrix switches and extenders at the upcoming InfoComm 2015.

TLX extenders

TLX has the ability to extend and switch computer peripherals and uncompressed 4K video at full 4096 x 2160 resolution and 4:4:4 color depth at 60Hz using either two CATx cables or three fibers. TLX extenders feature a new connector that can receive both HDMI and DisplayPort cables on the same extender. It also features a 10Gbps performance and flexible and efficient hybrid architecture.

Hybrid configurations are available for the TLX. Specifications and capabilities include:

TLX Video and KVM Extension Systems

·Extension of up to 80km over fiber, 100m over CAT6a

· Support for a single display up to 4096x2160 @ 30Hz, or two displays up to 1920x1200 @ 60Hz over a single fiber or CATx cable

·Support for a single display up to 4096x2160 @ 60Hz, or two displays up to 4096x2160 @ 30Hz over two fibers or CATx cables

·Support for two displays up to 4096x2160 @ 60Hz over four fibers or CATx cables

·Supports HDCP content

·Local output port(s)

·Ethernet port for configuration, management and updates

·Support for full duplex stereo and embedded audio, with ability to de-embed at the receiver

·Support for unbalanced analog audio and serial RS-232

·Support for USB HID and USB 2.0 (480Mbps)

·Modular, hot-swappable form factor

TLX Matrix Switches

·Non-blocking and protocol agnostic

·Scalable chassis sizes from 12 ports to 640 ports

·Hot-swappable critical system components: power supplies, fan trays, control cards, data input/output cards

·Redundant and current-sharing power supplies

·Redundant control cards with automatic failover

·Expected to achieve Common Criteria EAL4, TEMPEST SDIP 27 Level B and NATO NIAPC Evaluation Scheme: GREEN information assurance (IA) accreditations

TLX is now available to order.

InfoComm 2015 runs from June 17-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Thinklogical will be in booth 3479