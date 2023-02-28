The Weather Channel TV Streaming App and Local Now Adopt LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution

ATLANTA & LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has announced that it has adopted LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) across two of its streaming brands: The Weather Channel TV Streaming App and Local Now.

The integration with the traffic solution means that marketers will be able to find and buy their audiences across The Weather Channel TV Streaming App’s and Local Now’s authenticated inventory and that every impression will be addressable and measurable while still preserving user privacy.

"The industry is at a crossroads when it comes to privacy, and we're looking ahead so we can meet today's demands for privacy, but also anticipate where the market is going moving forward," said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Amidst industry and macroeconomic pressures, Allen Media Group's deployment of ATS provides a critical solution to make every impression addressable and measurable for marketers, while also maintaining industry-best standards for consumer privacy."

With the LiveRamp integration, The Weather Channel Streaming TV App and Local Now can offer authenticated inventory without relying on third-party identifiers such as mobile device IDs or IP addresses.

LiveRamp's ATS enables this by providing authenticated first-party connectivity to enable data-driven, programmatic targeting on people-based inventory. By integrating ATS, marketers can now reach addressable audiences in a way that is privacy-safe and helps put individuals in control of their data with transparency and trusted value exchanges.

"Allen Media Group is ahead of the curve in understanding the importance consumers are placing on their privacy, and the shifting landscape of regulations and market trends that require our ecosystem to build stronger, more trustworthy relationships with consumers," said Scott Howe, CEO, LiveRamp. "Allen Media Group's implementation of ATS is a sustainable solution for all aspects of privacy, while creating value for marketers looking to reach these addressable audiences."