The Weather Channel Offers Streaming App Access To Vizio Customers

ATLANTA—The Weather Channel will begin giving Vizio customers access to its 24/7 streaming app, expanding the relationship that the weather news and information source has with the TV set manufacturer.

The Weather Channel streaming app offers customizable local weather information and on-demand original programming. It allows subscribers to customize local weather information, live stream news and view on-demand original programming.

Features include:

Real-time weather observations as well as hourly, daily and weekly forecasts with pressure, wind speeds and other conditions.

User choice of up to five favorite locations for easy access.

A complete suite of full-screen maps for user control.

Live radar, satellite, alerts and more.

Severe weather alerts and future forecasts for subscribers.

“We are pleased that millions of Vizio users now have access to America's most trusted news source,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of The Weather Channel parent company Allen Media Group. “Through this agreement with Vizio, we are able to expand our reach to include millions of Vizio users who can now access personalized weather tracking and best-in-class weather, news and entertainment content on the Weather Channel streaming app.”

The Weather Channel is offering a seven-day free trial for a limited time to new app subscribers. Viewers who have access to The Weather Channel via their cable and satellite provider can subscribe by authenticating their accounts using their provider credentials.