The Vitec Group Brings in Wooden Camera

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—The Vitec Group has added another company to its roster with the acquisition of camera accessory manufacturer Wooden Camera. The Texas-based company will join Teradek, SmallHD, Paralinx and Offhollywood as part of Vitec Groups’ Creative Solutions business unit.

Founded by Ryan and Elizabeth Schorman in 2011, Wooden Camera has supplied products that include the A-box, which is able to convert the 3.5mm audio output on a Red Epic to XLR. Wooden also makes baseplates, matte boxes, power distribution and cages, all from its Dallas facility.

“Like Teradek, SmallHD, Offhollywood and Paralinx, Wooden Camera is a young, innovative company whose fresh ideas not only make creating content easier, but more affordable,” said Nicol Verheem, CEO of Vitec’s Creative Solutions.