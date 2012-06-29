The Other Planet launches with Quantel

Newly launched UK post production facility, The Other Planet, in Leeds, is now operating on two Quantel eQ editing systems, both upgraded to the latest V5 software. The facility is also completing seven additional multipurpose rooms and a dubbing theatre, used for wet or dry hire.

The Other Planet was set up to cater for high-end broadcasting and feature films in the North East of England. Its work includes dramas such as “DCI Banks,” “Just Henry,” and “Emmerdale” for ITV, “Sirens” for Channel 4 and “Room at The Top” for the BBC, alongside many commercials and documentaries.

The Other Planet is one of the first facilities to upgrade to Quantel's EVO5 technology and support program. EVO5 maintains Quantel systems at their latest software level, as well as providing storage and PC platform upgrades to keep systems at their most productive and creative.