The Mill adds two Nucoda Fuse systems to state-of-the-art suites

Soho (London)-based VFX studio The Mill has installed two Digital Vision Nucoda Fuse systems to manage all footage that travels in and out of the studio.

Recent projects using Nucoda Fuse include “Doctor Who,” “Merlin,” “Primeval” and stereographic CG shots for the new Narnia film, “The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader.” The systems are housed in the new Mill TV and Film state-of-the-art suites.

All conforms from tape, film scans or RED are carried out using the Nucoda Fuse systems. The Mill TV and Film then uses Nucoda Fuse to export all of the VFX elements required for the artists to track, animate and composite. Nucoda Fuse also is used to drive dailies sessions for composites to see how work is progressing.

