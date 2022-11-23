The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Announces 2023 Board of Directors

COLLEGE PARK, Md.—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has announced that former WSTB-TV general manager Sally Brown was elected to the LABF Board of Directors during a recent board meeting.

The broadcasting executive most recently served as the development officer on behalf of the organization and is the newest member of the board.

Brown has an extensive history in radio and television broadcasting. She began her career as an announcer at a South Bend, Indiana radio station while still in high school and went on to spend the next 30+ years in the radio industry, holding positions in sales, sales management, and station management. Many of those years were spent with South Bend based Schurz Communications, Inc., for whom she also served as general manager of WSBT-TV in South Bend.

In addition, Brown, who currently serves as vice president of the Schurz Communications Foundation, has served on the board of the National Association of Broadcasters, the Arbitron/Nielsen Advisory Committee and is a past president of the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

The LABF also announced the following board members were elected to serve new three-year terms: April Carty-Sipp, John Dille, Jack Goodman (Co-chair), Jim Morley, Patricia Smullin and Jeff Smulyan.

Executive Committee members elected to additional two-year terms include Gary Chapman, David Kennedy, and Jack Goodman (Co-chair).

Other current LABF board members include Heidi Raphael (Co-chair), Heather Birks, Chandra Clark, Mike Conway, Dave “Chachi” Denes, John Dille, Harry Jessell, Richard Leibner, Jim Morley, Ginny Morris, Larry Patrick, Deborah Parenti, Walter Podrazik, Brian Philips, Patricia Smullin, Dan Spears, Julie Talbott, John Taylor, Joyce Tudryn, Dennis Wharton, Erica Farber, Dr. Judy Kuriansky, Mary Collins, Pierre Bouvard and LABF Legal Counsel Kathleen Kirby, the organization said.

During the annual meeting, the board extended its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Erwin Krasnow, who has transitioned off the board following several decades of service and Marci Burdick, who completed her final term with the LABF.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation serves the philanthropic arm of the Library of American Broadcasting, the nation’s most extensive collection of broadcast history, policy and tradition, including historical documents, professional papers, oral and video histories, books, scripts and photographs preserved at the University of Maryland.