The Inspiration Networks Adds StorerTV



MEQUON, WIS.: StorerTV announced that The Inspiration Networks recently went live, on three of their domestic and global networks, with the SIMS media program and contract rights management system from Storer.



The system now is providing support for the organization’s three networks, which are available in more than 167 million households in more than 127 countries. The Inspiration Networks needed a system that would allow them to improve internal efficiency and easily track program rights and usage across multiple networks. Julie Bridges, director of process management at The Inspiration Networks, worked with StorerTV specialists to install the system and train the staff.



SIMS makes program scheduling, contract financial and rights management tasks easier by giving users the flexibility to manipulate custom program fields and report on contract amortization and liabilities. The system can easily integrate with traffic or other back-office systems, giving users across multiple departments the ability to access and manage important data.



