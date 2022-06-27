The Independent Show to Return as In-Person Event

LENEXA, Kan. & PITTSBURGH, Pa.—The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects (ACAC) have announced that they will host and sponsor the 17th annual Independent Show (TIS) as an in-person event on July 24–27 at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

During the show the NCTC will unveil its new name, logo and direction on the opening day of the show to attendees and ACA Connects will introduce its new president and CEO, Grant Spellmeyer, who is replacing retiring president and CEO Matt Polka, who has served ACA Connects for 25 years.

This will be the first time TIS will be held as an in-person event in three years.

“The industry is undergoing massive transformation and this year’s Independent Show will provide invaluable education, news and opportunities to help our members stay ahead of the curve and continue to grow their businesses into the future,” said NCTC leader Borrelli. “We are so pleased to be reuniting in person once again for our flagship event and are confident this year’s gathering will be the best and most talked about yet.”

“The ACAC-NCTC team has prepared an exciting program for this year’s Independent Show, which will be my first as ACA Connects’ new president and CEO,” Spellmeyer explained. “The agenda tracks with all the key issues facing our industry, especially the rollout of fiber networks occurring in so many rural markets and the rules and regulations taking shape in Washington, D.C., that will govern the distribution of billions of dollars in broadband infrastructure grants via policymakers in the 50 states.”

TIS is expected to bring together more than 170 NCTC and ACAC member companies as attendees, as well as more than 120 exhibiting companies.

In addition to panel discussions, breakout sessions and industry experts, TIS will feature a keynote speech from Mike Schultz, a Paralympic Snowboarding Medalist and CEO and engineer at BIOADAPT, as well as sessions with NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli, ACA Connects new and former leaders, Grant Spellmeyer and Matt Polka, and other senior industry leaders.

Thought leadership discussions will be centered on industry trends, best practices and future forecasts. Panels will examine how the industry is evolving and how business plans must pivot to remain ahead, as well as providing practical advice from ACAC leaders on navigating federal and state regulatory guidelines, gaining insight into accessing governmental funds, breaking news developments and more, the organizers said.

The event will also feature multiple family-focused events, including a Disney Character Dinner and an after-party at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park; Pandora - The World of Avatar, with exclusive access to two rides as well as a networking lounge with a bar and music.

NCTC and ACA Connects are closely monitoring updates from the CDC, state and local officials regarding COVID-19. The safety of all attendees will be kept as a top priority. All required and appropriate COVID safety precautions will be taken to ensure a safe experience. Show management will establish onsite protocol and procedures closer to the event.