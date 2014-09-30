The HPA Announces 2014 Winners of Engineering Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced recipients of the organization’s 2014 Engineering Excellence Award and the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production. These awards were developed to recognize the technical excellence and creative innovation that continually drive the post production industry in the advancement and support of content creation. The coveted honors will be bestowed on Nov. 6, 2014 during the ninth annual HPA Awards gala at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



The Engineering Excellence Award spotlights companies and individuals who draw upon technical and creative ingenuity and apply it to real world post production demands while raising the profile of breakthrough technologies.



The winners of the 2014 HPA Engineering Excellence Awards are:



Macom 12G-SDI Chipset

12G-SDI is the next data rate in the evolution of SDI, and Macom has introduced the industry's first complete chipset to enable next-generation 4K video production applications. Our newest family of SDI equalizers, reclockers and cable drivers supports 4K video resolutions at 60 frames per second over a single link and complements our industry-leading crosspoint switch portfolio.



Nvidia VCA

Accelerate design and VFX workflows with NvidiaVisual Computing Appliance, the fastest way to interactive photorealistic digital 3D models and scenes. This network-attached appliance easily integrates into the design workflow and scales to multiple VCAs, each decreasing the time to noiseless, physically based global illumination.



Wohler/Cinnafilm Joint Venture: Tachyon Wormhole

Tachyon Wormhole is a file-based Retiming and Standards Transcoding solution which leverages commodity enterprise hardware to deliver content based on time or standards requirements. Fully automated with audio pitch correction and caption retiming, Tachyon Wormhole processes two files faster than real time, simultaneously, on a single small footprint server.



The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production was conceived to recognize companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence, whether in the development of workflow and process to support creative storytelling and/or technical innovation. A jury of peers and industry experts determines the HPA Judges Award winners.



The 2014 winners of the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production are:

American Society of Cinematographers: Color Decision List (ASC CDL)

The ASC CDL helps maintain and communicate creative intent, from production, dailies, post, VFX, editorial, in a multi-facility, multi-vendor environment. The ASC CDL enables creatives to set the look of a shot via system-independent primary color corrections communicated as metadata from on-set through dailies and post. Developed by the ASC Technology Committee - a broad group of industry members working to benefit the industry - the ASC CDL is freely available, saving time and money, improving the artistic result and audience experience in the vast majority of motion pictures, TV shows, and VFX.



DigitalFilm Tree: Cloud Post Workflow Initiative (ProStack)

ProStack enables instantly accessible, widely deployable post production. ProStack packs the capacity and bandwidth needed to manage the entire post process—high-end color correction, VFX and DI workflows—into a scalable solution. Flexible design and implementation incorporates the best tools for every job, connecting all users via cloud storage. ProStack, in conjunction with Critique, integrates the entire spectrum of file-based workflows into one hub, while simultaneously embracing the evolving role of production and the post facility.



