The FLORIDA Channel adds 19 Fujinon HD ENG lenses

The FLORIDA Channel in Tallahassee has taken delivery of 19 FUJINON HAs18x7.6BZD-T5DD Premier Series HD ENG style lenses.

Run by WFSU-TV, a PBS station affiliated with Florida State University, The FLORIDA Channel uses the lenses to cover proceedings by the Florida House, Senate and Cabinet.

Seen on PBS multicast channels, cable systems and public, education and government access channels throughout Florida, The FLORIDA Channel produces more than 2500 hours of original programming each year, including gavel-to-gavel coverage of legislative floor sessions, committee meetings, Supreme Court proceedings and cabinet meetings. The FLORIDA Channel also offers nine streaming video channels on its website so that proceedings are available when the House and Senate are in session.

The lenses will be attached to Hitachi DK-Z50 HD box cameras operated on Ross Video CamBot tripods for remote pan, tilt, zoom and iris, among other camera functions. FUJINON HAs18x7.6BZD-T5DD Premier Series HD ENG digital servo zoom lenses have an 18X zoom, focal range of 7.6mm-137mm, and 16-bit encoders for 2/3in cameras.