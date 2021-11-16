The Explorers 8K Channel Launches on 8K TCL Roku TVs

CORONA, Calif.—Consumer electronics manufacturer TCL has announced that Roku has added The Explorers 8K Channel to the entertainment lineup on TCL’s 6-Series 8K TCL Roku TVs.

Earlier this year, TCL launched its first 8K TV in North America with Roku with the 6-Series 8K TCL Roku TV models. Those TVs are currently the only 8K smart TVs built around the Roku platform and operating systems in the U.S.

The launch of The Explorers 8K premium nature documentary channel adds to the 8K resolution videos from YouTube that were already available to owners of the 6-Series 8K TCL Roku TVs.

TCL also indicated that more 8K content was on the way.

Chris Larson, senior vice president of TCL explained that “launching TCL’s first 8K resolution TVs in North America this year in partnership with Roku was very significant. We’re making 8K more accessible with our premium televisions, and we are also making bold moves with Roku to ensure there is 8K resolution content out there for our users to enjoy. And with the growing availability of 8K content such as The Explorers, TCL’s deep vertical integration of TV panel production allows the easily-accessible 6-Series 8K TV to deliver powerfully sharp picture performance with impressive immersion. As consumers continue to adopt larger screens for their homes, the need for greater screen resolution becomes more apparent. So TCL will continue to innovate, work closely with the 8K Association, and serve entertainment enthusiasts advanced technology as we enter this next stage of 8K discovery, with new game consoles and streaming services rolling out.”

Available in 65” (65R648) and 75” (75R648), the 6-Series 8K TCL Roku TV have received several prestigious product review awards, including Editor’s Choice in both Digital Trends and TechHive.

The Explorers, supported by Kering, is a global project that takes inventory of the natural, cultural and human heritage of the Earth, in Ultra High Definition (8K / 4K / HD) images, the companies said.

The Explorers 8K premium subscription service – normally priced at $2.99/month, with 10% of revenues donated to The Explorers Foundation to protect biodiversity – is available through an exclusive limited-time offer to owners of 8K Roku TV models at no cost for the first three months, the companies said.

“We are excited to know that the transformative beauty of The Explorers Earth Inventory will now be available at the maximum resolution and quality in homes through the TCL 6-Series 8K Roku TV,” said Olivier Chiabodo, CEO of The Explorers. “A company like TCL bringing televisions with 8K resolution to the market at a compelling value is transformative – it means a bigger audience could have access to our growing 8K content library. I believe the decision to partner with an accomplished leader in TV display technology and enabling those viewers to experience the visual majesty of our beautiful planet captured by The Explorers will be very rewarding.”