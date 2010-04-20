‘The Early Show’ Goes HD on Monday

NEW YORK: “The Early Show” on CBS will be broadcast in high-definition starting on Monday, April 26. It is the last of the Big Three morning news franchises to upgrade to the format. “The Early Show” initially will be produced through the HD-outfitted “Evening News” control room on West 57th Street.



The show’s set was redesigned in late 2007 for widescreen viewing. Sony F900 HD cameras were in use at the time. The CBS News HD control room was still under construction at the time.

“The Early Show” set is across in the General Motors building at 59th Street and 5th Ave. The show’s own HD control room is scheduled for completion this summer. (At left is meteorologist Dave Price with anchors Maggie Rodriquez and Harry Smith.)



“The Early Show” airs weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

-- Deborah D. McAdams