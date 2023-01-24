The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement Adds 26 New Members

NEW YORK—In a notable example of how media companies and industry players are focusing on finding better measurement solutions, The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) has announced that it has greatly expanded its membership base, with 26 companies joining the Coalition as members in the last year.

The addition of these new companies reflects growth of more than 50% in membership under Jon Watts, who took on the role of CIMM’s Managing Director in 2022.

“The media and advertising industries are changing rapidly, presenting both challenges and opportunities for participants across the market,” said Watts. “We believe that inclusive collaboration and cooperation are critical, to support the development of improvements and innovations that support the entire industry. CIMM is evolving and is working hard to support the industry in new ways – and we’re pleased to welcome so many companies to our Coalition to help us as we set out to expand our program, grow our team, develop major new initiatives, and support progress across the industry.”

The new members include:

Amplified Intelligence

AppScience

Arima

Blockgraph

Cross Screen Media

DIRECTV Advertising

EDO

FreeWheel

Gamut

Globo

HyphaMetrics

InfoSum

IRIS.TV

LG Ad Solutions

Magnite

Nielsen

Numeris

Philo

Qonsent

Samba TV

Samsung Ads

Scripps Networks

The Weather Group

Tvbeat

TVision

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

CIMM is a non-partisan, pan-industry not-for-profit Coalition of companies from across the media and advertising ecosystem, working together to support improvements, best practices and innovations in measurement, new metrics and the use of data across the ecosystem, the group said.

CIMM works to support the entire industry, working closely and collaboratively with other leading trade bodies and industry organizations, while remaining committed to the Advertising Research Foundation’s principles of objectivity, evidence-based research, and scientific rigor.

“As founding members of CIMM, we know it’s important for the organization’s membership to grow and reflect a variety of fresh perspectives,” said Andrea Zapata, executive vice president, head of Ad Sales Research, Measurement and Insights, Warner Bros. Discovery and CIMM Steering Committee member. “While CIMM’s mission remains ironclad, the spirit of collaboration is rejuvenated with dynamic expertise. We will work with our new partners to explore and identify innovative ways to solve the challenges we face across the fragmented media landscape, for the benefit of advertisers, audiences and publishers alike.”

“We’re delighted to see CIMM’s membership base continuing to grow, as the work of the Coalition expands to support the wider TV and video ecosystem,” said Bharad Ramesh, executive director, Research & Investment Analytics at GroupM and CIMM Steering Committee member. “New members create new opportunities for dialogue, collaboration and coordination, and support CIMM’s mission to cultivate innovations, improvements and best practices in measurement, new metrics and the use of data across the buy- and sell-sides of the industry.”

“This expanded roster of members will be invaluable in advancing our collective mission to drive progress and clarity in measurement for the greater good of the entire industry,” said Colleen Fahey Rush, executive vice president and chief research officer, Paramount. “We are proud to be a part of the incredible growth of the Coalition as they continue to foster opportunities for partnership and collaboration.”

In addition to membership growth, CIMM launched multiple programming and research-driven initiatives such as the International Knowledge Exchange on Audience Measurement, Metrics and Data with egta, EACA and WFA, and a joint study with the 4A’s and ANA that explored perspectives and experiences to develop practical recommendations in support of a successful transition toward a multi-currency TV market, among others, the group said.

For more information visit www.cimm-us.org (opens in new tab)