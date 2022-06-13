That Lot Relocates, Upgrades To Full-UHD With Help From ATG Danmon
By Phil Kurz
The upgrade included UHD switching, routing, recording, monitoring and archiving
LONDON—ATG Danmon has completed a multi-camera studio and control room upgrade for European social media content production support firm That Lot (opens in new tab) at its new headquarters in Bishopsgate, the company said today.
The project was a full UHD upgrade that included production switching, routing, recording, monitoring and archiving, the company said.
“Moving to new headquarters at 135 Bishopsgate gives us extra space and a working environment much more in tune with the dynamic style of production which we strive to achieve,” said Ben Forder, head of video at That Lot. “In addition to the UHD upgrade, ATG partnered with us in upgrading the audio system to support a new sound workflow, including a Unity server, rerouting and additional capabilities, such as de-embedding from SDI channels."
That Lot worked with ATG Danmon three years ago when it commissioned its broadcast-quality facilities at its Holborn promises. The new upgrade consists almost entirely of the equipment first installed in those facilities with the addition of more studio lighting.
"The studio retains the original Blackmagic Design 4K UHD cameras which are still giving excellent results both in the studio and when operated on location,” said Jonathan Hughes, ATG Danmon head of systems integration.
A ceiling-mounted Cirro rig that’s adjustable to create the lighting required for live or recorded production illuminates the studio. A full-color LED backlit cyclorama is incorporated to achieve sharp chroma-key superimposition over any background. The studio also offers support for 360-degree surround video and audio capture if needed.
"The control room suite is used for live production and editing. Enhanced facilities here now include a full UHD vision mixer and routing switcher capturing to Softron recorders and SNS EVO networked storage. We have also relocated a digital audio mixer, graphics computers, a Custom Consoles desk and Sonifex talkbacks,” said Hughes.
"The new installation is very similar to the original apart from some modifications to the router interfacing and recabling where necessary to allow for different studio and control room sizes."
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
