Texas Southern University invests in Broadcast Pix production switcher

Broadcast Pix announced that Texas Southern University (TSU) School of Communication has added a Granite 5000 Video Control Center to its student control room. The new system is part of an equipment upgrade for the Houston-based school to support HD and SD video production.

The control room serves as part of the school’s production laboratory, where sophomores, juniors and seniors work with external producers to create content. Students produce a variety of projects, from news programs to short films, and much of the content is distributed through Comcast Cable’s on-demand portal.

Because projects are produced in both SD and HD, it was important that TSU invest in a video switcher that could handle both. The Granite 5000 was purchased from and installed by Houston-based Industrial Audio Video, and TSU is using it for classes. Its built-in Fluent-View multiviewer allowed the university to replace its cumbersome wall of CRT monitors with four Panasonic 42in flat panels.