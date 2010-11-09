Teranex and SENSIO to Broadcast 3D into the Home



A joint announcement from video processing platform manufacturer Teranex Systems and stereoscopic firm SENSIO Technologies will come as welcome news to 3DTV proponents.



The partnership will combine SENSIO’s 3D frame-compatible stereoscopic compression format with Teranex’s codec applications VC1-3D-ENC and VC1-3D-DEC. The expected outcome will be 3D programming of outstanding quality delivered directly to households over the existing 1.485 Gbps infrastructure.



Both companies are happy to see their combined efforts paying off.



"The integration of SENSIO 3D in yet another piece of top-quality broadcasting equipment ensures continued excellence in image quality while enabling the best use of bandwidth,” said SENSIO Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Richard LaBerge. “These conditions must be met for broadcasters to be able to confidently move into the 3D era."



