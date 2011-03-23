Teradek integrates Livestream.com into Cube HD video encoder

Teradek Cube, a camera-top HD video encoder, now features native integration with Livestream.com.

With Cube, streaming HD video over the Internet is as easy as entering a Livestream.com user name, password and channel name into the Cube's menu system. Cube streams HD video over WiFi, wired Ethernet or a 4G USB modem. Cube users can easily stream HD video over public WiFi access points, LANs, WANs and over Verizon 4G LTE USB modems.

Using Livestream.com and a 4G USB modem, news gatherers can do backhaul privately without the need for an expensive ENG van and microwave or satellite uplink. Users who regularly host live events, such as churches, are using Cube and Livestream to stream their events over the Web in broadcast quality without the need for IT people, servers and content distribution systems.