Teradek Begins Shipping Ranger Micro and Mk II
The solution provides zero-delay wireless video for live production
IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek is now shipping their latest wireless video solution for live production: Ranger Mk II and Micro. Announced at NAB Las Vegas in April, the new generation of Ranger introduces 12 new 6 GHz (U-NII-5) channels and two newly designed form factors to suit cameras of any size.
“Our customers in the live production space have been patiently waiting for their pre-ordered Ranger Mk II and Micro units, and we can now deliver,” said Derek Nickell, technical product manager at Teradek. “Ranger’s expanded frequency range and form factor variations have already proven to be key game changers for improving live video workflows. By giving production teams the flexibility to use Ranger on any camera size, with incredible range, and optional licensed band operation, our goal is to help provide the ultimate freedom and peace of mind to capture stunning visuals for your audience without limitations or compromises.”
With the integration of U-NII 5 support, production companies and broadcasters can now harness the untapped potential of a virtually unused wireless spectrum, ensuring interference-free operation in any environment, Teradek said. The enhanced wireless radios take Ranger’s remarkable frequency support, spanning licensed and unlicensed bands, to new heights, extending from 4.9 GHz up to 6.425 GHz.
Ranger’s feature sets include:
- Expanded frequency range: from 4.9GHz to 6.4GHz on licensed and unlicensed bands
- Intercompatibility: pair any previous and current Ranger system together
- Zero-delay: from TX to RX in .001 seconds – perfect for broadcast, situational awareness, and live event production
- Visually lossless 4K HDR: Transmit video in exceptional detail – superior to HEVC and H.264 solutions
The Ranger Mk II and Ranger Micro are available for purchase; more information is available at http://tdek.co/ranger-pr.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.