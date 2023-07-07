Teradek Begins Shipping Ranger Micro and Mk II

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek is now shipping their latest wireless video solution for live production: Ranger Mk II and Micro. Announced at NAB Las Vegas in April, the new generation of Ranger introduces 12 new 6 GHz (U-NII-5) channels and two newly designed form factors to suit cameras of any size.

“Our customers in the live production space have been patiently waiting for their pre-ordered Ranger Mk II and Micro units, and we can now deliver,” said Derek Nickell, technical product manager at Teradek. “Ranger’s expanded frequency range and form factor variations have already proven to be key game changers for improving live video workflows. By giving production teams the flexibility to use Ranger on any camera size, with incredible range, and optional licensed band operation, our goal is to help provide the ultimate freedom and peace of mind to capture stunning visuals for your audience without limitations or compromises.”

With the integration of U-NII 5 support, production companies and broadcasters can now harness the untapped potential of a virtually unused wireless spectrum, ensuring interference-free operation in any environment, Teradek said. The enhanced wireless radios take Ranger’s remarkable frequency support, spanning licensed and unlicensed bands, to new heights, extending from 4.9 GHz up to 6.425 GHz.

Ranger’s feature sets include:

Expanded frequency range: from 4.9GHz to 6.4GHz on licensed and unlicensed bands

Intercompatibility: pair any previous and current Ranger system together

Zero-delay: from TX to RX in .001 seconds – perfect for broadcast, situational awareness, and live event production

Visually lossless 4K HDR: Transmit video in exceptional detail – superior to HEVC and H.264 solutions