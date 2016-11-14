Teracue Signs on With AVBB for Distribution in Americas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS—German-based company Teracue is dipping its toe into American waters as AudioVideo BrandBuilder (AVBB) will partner with the company to offer its products in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Among Teracue’s products are IPTV, live-streaming and video-on-demand systems.

ENC-500

Teracue offers are encoders, decoders, video routers and multi-room IP video wall systems for broadcast contribution, IPTV and web streaming applications. Some of its specific products include the ENC-500 HDMI encoder, the ENC-400 encoder, and the DEC-300 HDSDI decoder.

Infomration about Teracue’s products is now available on www.avbbcorp.com.