Tennis Channel Takes National Nielsen Numbers

NEW YORK —Nielsen and Tennis Channel have expanded their deal to include not just local but national ratings as well.



This multi-year agreement provides Tennis Channel with national ratings insights, giving them full flexibility in analyzing minute-by-minute viewership information and daily measurement of commercial and program performance. The use of Nielsen’s rich and deep-level data will enable Tennis Channel to offer agencies and advertisers the information they need to make smarter and more strategic media buying decisions.



“With today’s ever changing media landscape, it’s important for us to get insights into our viewers in order to assess our performance,” said Steve Badeau, senior vice president of Research for the Tennis Channel. “By expanding our relationship with Nielsen, to include National TV Ratings, we’ll now have a complete view of our audience across local and national TV. Nielsen continues to evolve and provide offerings that allow us to showcase the growing fan base of tennis to our valuable and potential advertisers.”



In addition, the agreement gives Tennis Channel access to other Nielsen products and services, including data on time-shifted viewing, custom demographics and TV consumption habits. Nielsen will also provide Tennis Channel with comprehensive and actionable advertising intelligence that alerts them of changes in ad spend across multiple categories, markets and media.

