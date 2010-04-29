Temple University Receives Gift of TV Facility

PHILADELPHIA: Temple University communications students are getting a new media center and facility for a TV station thanks to a gift of $1.2 million from a local couple. WPVI-TV reports that Kal and Lucille Rudman donated the money for a new station known as “TUTV.” The funds will be used to build a master control room, a studio, editing suites and an adjacent classroom.



Paul Gluck, who will serve as general manager, said the design will be a smaller replication of a full-power TV facility. WPVI, an ABC O&O, donated a switcher and cameras. Completion is expected by fall.



The Rudman’s philanthropy is known locally; Kal Rudman was Billboard magazine’s first R&B editor, according to The Associate Press. He later started Friday Morning Quarterback.