Telewizja Polsat Selects Leader Test Equipment

Telewizja Polsat, one of Poland's largest broadcast media companies, has chosen Leader reference signal generators and hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement instruments for a recently completed IP-based 4K HDR outside broadcast camera truck.

The instruments were supplied by Leader channel partner 4Vision.

"This new vehicle is a powerful and flexible production capability for capturing entertainment and sports events right up to HD-HDR and UHD-HDR," said Pawel Fila, 4Vision's Project Manager. "Leader's LV5600 and LV7600 test instruments support Sony's SR Live for HDR workflow and operational practices. They can analyze and display the SR Live metadata, allowing productions to ensure all HDR sources and SDR conversion products are correctly configured. The LV5600 and LV7600 can also display multiple HDR transfer characteristics with the waveform, vectorscope and picture."

The 14 meter long vehicle conforms to the latest SMPTE ST 2059, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022 and AMWA NMOS suite of standards, enabling interoperability with current and future systems that Telewizja Polsat will create around this truck.

It incorporates Leader’s latest technologies including an LT4610 IP/SDI video sync generator, LV5600 IP/SDI waveform monitors, an LV7600 rasterizer and an LT4448 emergency changeover unit. LV5600 waveform monitor displays have been integrated into the vision engineering positions plus the LV7600 rasterizer for the engineer in charge.

Leader's LT4610 IP and SDI video sync generator will be used to generate traditional black-burst/tri-level sync and PTP reference. These signals remain locked together even if external GPS reference is lost. The LT4448 emergency changeover unit adds resilience for traditional SDI and audio references and the PTP best master clock algorithm.

"An OB vehicle built on the basis of IP technology is for us, as one of the largest video content producers in Poland, an entry into a completely new area of production technology," explained Jacek Sierpiński, responsible for the 4K HDR IP OB van project from Telewizja Polsat. "In this exciting challenge, we are glad to have a helping hand from the Leader company which has proved to be strongly committed to the development of IP technology along with its standards."

"Being able to monitor IP and SDI within a single test and measurement environment is a big advantage," added Kevin Salvidge, Leader Europe's Sales Engineering Manager. "Broadcast production teams have long experience with SDI-based test equipment. The LV5600 waveform monitor and LV7600 rasterizer can display IP and SDI video sources simultaneously. They provide the same monitoring and measurement resources irrespective of whether the video signal is IP or SDI. They also give engineering staff the tools they need to monitor and analyze IP network activity."

The 4K HDR IP OB truck's crew additionally have access to Leader’s CINEZONE which uses the color spectrum to represent luminance values. Luminance levels can be confirmed quickly without need for waveform representations. Levels over the adjustable maximum are displayed in white, highlights in red, mid-grays in green, shadows in blue and levels under the adjustable minimum in black. CINEZONE also reveals variations in luminance levels across dark areas.