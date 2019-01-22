Television Academy Takes Screeners to the Cloud

LOS ANGELES—The Television Academy last week said it would eliminate DVD screeners as part of its nominating and voting process for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Rather than using DVDs, the Television Academy will make screenings of eligible programs available exclusively on digital platforms hosted by the production and distribution entities or on its on viewing platform. Doing so will save the TV industry tens of millions of dollars and eliminate waste, it said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the Academy to take an important first step to move the industry forward in an area of great concern for both our partners and members, reducing costs and delivering a tremendous positive impact for the environment,” said Frank Scherma, chairman of the Television Academy.

“Television has an ever-expanding role as the world’s most innovative and popular entertainment medium, and this decision embraces the evolution of viewing practices and preferences of the Academy’s 25,000 members and the industry at large.”

The policy goes into effect after the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

More information is available on the Television Academy website.