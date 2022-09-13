TelevisaUnivision Completes Acquisition of Pantaya Streaming Service

MIAMI, FLORIDA—TelevisaUnivision has completed the previously announced acquisition (opens in new tab) of Pantaya, a streaming platform in the U.S. for Spanish-language movies and series.

In May, TelevisaUnivision entered into an agreement with HMTV DTC, LLC, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. to acquire Pantaya in exchange for cash and certain Puerto Rican radio assets including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM currently owned by TelevisaUnivision.

The deal was designed to boost the premium content for Televisa’s free streaming service ViX and its subscription ViX+ services and is particularly important for the ViX+ subscription offering.

“The strategic acquisition of Pantaya marks an important milestone in our ongoing digital transformation, bringing together highly complementary streaming assets and building upon TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service, ViX and ViX+,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision. “We are excited to welcome the Pantaya team, its content, and its subscribers to our platform, and look forward to working together to provide our audience with an even greater variety of content, as we accelerate our efforts to redefine the global streaming landscape and solidify ViX and ViX+’s position as the largest Spanish-language streamer in the world.”

Alan Sokol, president and chief executive officer of Hemisphere added that “we are grateful for the tremendous work performed by the Pantaya team, which has made it the leading subscription streaming service for U.S. Hispanics. The addition of Pantaya to ViX+ will now create the most comprehensive selection of Spanish-language content targeted to this expansive audience.”

Pantaya is a premium streaming service for series and movies in Spanish offering an extensive U.S. and Latin American selection of classic and current blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed titles. Pantaya also features exclusives and original titles, including special access to select movies available on the same day or shortly after they debut theatrically in Latin America, the companies said.