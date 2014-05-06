Televisa Builds Multiscreen Service on Harmonic ProMedia and MediaGrid

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic announced that Televisa has built a large-scale multiscreen service on the Harmonic ProMedia suite of multiscreen production and preparation applications and MediaGrid shared storage system.

Deployed at Televisa’s Mexico City facility for its TV Everywhere service and VEO — Televisa’s new subscription VOD and transactional VOD service — the comprehensive multiformat video processing and storage technology from Harmonic enables Televisa to optimize OTT video service delivery for live linear feeds and VOD.



The Televisa installation represents the first large-scale multiscreen system deployed in Mexico and Latin America, and it will be used by the company’s various video service platforms to distribute live events ranging from concerts to premier sports events.





Within the scalable end-to-end multiscreen video delivery workflow at Televisa, ProMedia Live real-time multiscreen transcoder and ProMedia Package multiscreen stream packager perform live transcoding and packaging, ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoder and WFS file-based workflow engine perform file transcoding, and ProMedia Origin streaming video server facilitates streaming in formats required by all major devices and mobile operating systems. The video-optimized MediaGrid shared storage system provides fast, reliable central storage for these operations.



This all-IP video distribution model features full integration with digital rights management, a content management system, and a content delivery network.