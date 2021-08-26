Telestream's Latest Acquisition Targets Live Event Hosting

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream today announced that it is acquiring Sherpa Digital Media, a live event hosting and distribution platform used around the world by Fortune 500 companies and others to stream content to their customers, employees, and members. Sherpa Digital Media says its platform “can handle virtual events at any scale reliably and with a high degree of security.”

“Sherpa Digital Media has built a solid platform that many rely upon to stream their live, interactive events, and we intend to continue its development to expand into new areas such as using our Wirecast product to produce events distributed on the platform,” commented Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream.

“The Sherpa Team is very excited to be joining Telestream and are looking forward to contributing to continued growth as well as venture into new markets by leveraging the strength of Wirecast and the rest of the Telestream portfolio of solutions,” said Mark Strathdee, CEO of Sherpa Digital Media.

The fully featured live and on-demand event platform enables customers to create live events and webinars in just a few clicks. The platform includes breakout rooms, video hosting, marketing automation integration, secure streaming, customized look and feel, and the ability to scale up to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Sherpa Digital Media is a privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area that has been serving its customers with their streaming platform for 10 years. The team, based initially in the San Francisco Bay area, also includes a remote workforce which will be fully integrated into the Telestream family. Existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support the platform around the world.