Telestream Wirecast Streams Extreme Sailing Series

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Telestream is hitting the water this summer, as its Wirecast live video streaming software is being used to bring the 2015 Extreme Sailing Series to viewers worldwide.

Each race has a multi-camera setup on shore and on the water to capture the teams, offering live HD streaming through the series’ dedicated YouTube channel. 3D sailing analytics from SAP are also embedded within the live stream. Two feeds from the production crews are sent to a dedicated streaming operator, one of SAP 3D graphics and the other the live TV production of the race. Capture cards are used to bring the feeds into a computer running Wirecast and then stream the event with graphics to a Wowza cloud server and YouTube.

The ninth season of Extreme Sailing Series races will take place in Singapore; Muscat, Oman; Qingdao, China; Cardiff, Wales; Hamburg, Germany; St. Petersburg, Russia; Istanbul; Sydney.