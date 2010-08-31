Telestream to Highlight Workflow, Encoding at IBC

Telestream, a Nevada City, Calif.-based provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will feature several new software products at IBC2010 in stand 7.D16.



Vantage is Telestream’s major new enterprise-class workflow design and automation software solution for video capture, transcoding, metadata processing, analysis, management and delivery in IT video environments. With Vantage’s video workflow design capability, media, metadata, analysis data and process flows can be built independently of video file formats or video systems. Flexible process design and an intuitive graphical user interface simplify the design, automation and management of a variety of workflows. These capabilities allow fully-automated, self-adapting video workflows to be built without the need for costly software engineering or consultants. At IBC, Telestream will showcase a new, free SDK that allows third-party systems to access and control Vantage workflows, as well as other major enhancements being unveiled at the show.



Episode 6, a cross-platform, desktop-to-server software encoder offers scalability from the desktop to a server cluster. One Click Clustering with integrated file sharing allows content owners, video workgroups, and post-production facilities to easily pool resources and share encoding tasks across multiple computers in a mixed environment of PC and Mac computers. A new, intuitive user interface with graphical workflow builder simplifies the encoding process. Plus, Episode 6 offers automatic uploading to YouTube, enabling greater audience reach.



Wirecast 4 live webcasting software allows anyone to easily create real-time or on-demand video broadcasts for the web. Wirecast 4 includes a Pro version along with high-quality Main Concept H.264, new format support for VP6 and a new intuitive user interface, making it even easier to use. Wirecast Pro builds upon Wirecast’s advanced video production capabilities, adding more graphic content, including virtual sets, more foregrounds, backgrounds, and scoreboards. Wirecast Pro also adds improved audio controls and support for more input devices such as wireless IP cameras, providing greater flexibility in professional broadcast, entertainment and sports usage.



Telestream will also demonstrate Agility 2G and Avalon, products acquired from the company’s recent purchase of Anystream from Grab Networks. Agility 2G and Avalon address today’s rapidly evolving demands for multi-platform content syndication, including standards conversion, video streaming, subtitling and watermarking, Agility 2G employs a multi-threaded architecture and grid encoding to provide enterprise-class scale and reliability at all resolutions. Avalon expands on Agility’s capabilities by providing a metadata ingest, creation and packaging solution to automate the publishing of video to multiple outlets and devices.